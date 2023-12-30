Senior Developer

- You will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side
- Translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
- Mentor more junior developers .
- Monitor code quality through peer code reviews.
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- React
- JavaScript
- Azure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree