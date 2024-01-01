Scrum Master at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Scrum Master

Location: Johannesburg/ Cape Town, Country

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

SCRUM MASTER

A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary

Guides and coaches the team on the agile framework, methodology and ceremonies. Helps to manage and optimise a continuous flow of work across the team

Responsibilities

Develop and coach an agile team on agile values & practices

Facilitate team ceremonies

Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions; help the team continuously improve

Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution

Empower teams to self-organize

Where required, set up and mobilise new teams and work with the client and other Accenture leads to set up lean-agile governance processes

Where required, coach a struggling agileteam;tailoring methods in a complex context as necessary

Collaborate with other Agile Practitioners to improve the agile maturity of all agile teams

Foster a growth mindset within the practise, contributing to learning materials, personal and team development

Why join us?

We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

Qualifications

Qualification & Experience

Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred

At least 4-7 years of experience working in software development teams

Relevant Agile and Scrum Master Certifications

Preferred Skills

Coaching/mentoring

Talent for driving change

Organizational development

Negotiation

Conflict Resolution

Process/continuous improvement

Facilitation

Proven ability to work independently and as a team member

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills

The team will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng-South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

Locations

Capetown, Midrand

