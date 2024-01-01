Senior BI Consultant at RecruiTech – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known Software Development house as a Senior BI Consultant (Hybrid). You will work closely with clients to understand their unique requirements, design, and implement data and analytics solutions, and provide ongoing support and guidance throughout the project lifecycle.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with clients to identify their data and analytics needs, challenges and objectives

Design and develop end-to-end data and analytics solutions using Microsoft technologies such as Azure Data Platform, Power BI, SQL Server, Azure Machine Learning, and others

Lead the implementation of data integration, data modelling, data warehousing, and data visualization projects

Perform data analysis, data profiling, and data cleansing to ensure data quality and accuracy

Develop and maintain data pipelines, ETL processes, and data transformation workflows

Conduct performance tuning and optimization activities to enhance the efficiency and reliability of data and analytics solutions

Provide technical expertise and guidance to clients on best practices for data governance, security, and compliance

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, data engineers, and business stakeholders, to deliver high-quality solutions within project timelines and budgets

Conduct training sessions and workshops to educate clients on Microsoft data and analytics technologies and empower them to utilize these tools effectively

Stay up to date with the latest trends, advancements, and emerging technologies in the Microsoft data and analytics ecosystem

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, information systems, data science, or a related field will be an advantage

Proven experience as a Data and Analytics Consultant, with a strong focus on Microsoft technologies

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Azure Data Platform, including Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks

Proficiency in designing and developing data models, data warehouses, and multidimensional databases using Microsoft SQL Server and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Expertise in data visualization and reporting using Microsoft Power BI, including creating interactive dashboards and reports

Experience with Azure Machine Learning for predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications

Strong understanding of data integration, ETL processes, and data quality management

Familiarity with data governance, security, and compliance principles and practices

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills with a strong attention to detail

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to effectively interact with clients, stakeholders, and team members

