Angular Developer – Gauteng Sandown

We are looking for an experienced and skilled Senior Angular Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for developing, testing, and maintaining robust, scalable, and efficient web applications using Angular. As a Senior Developer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement innovative solutions, ensuring the highest quality of code and a seamless user experience.

What you need:

Proven experience as a Senior Angular Developer or similar role.

Strong proficiency in Angular (5+ years of experience).

Solid understanding of front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and collaboration skill

What you will do:

Develop, test, and maintain high-quality web applications using Angular.

Collaborate with product owners, designers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements.

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.

Identify and address performance bottlenecks and optimize application performance.

Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies and incorporate them into the development process.

Initial 12 month contract with posibility of renewal based on Project extention and personal performance. Hybrid role.

Desired Skills:

Angular

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

RESTful API

Version Control

TDD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position