Lead Developer (Golang / React Native) – Gauteng Midrand

My client is looking for a Lead Developer who will play a critical role in leading a team of Developers in delivering a high-quality software solution to an offshore client. A valid passport is essential for this role as there is a high likelihood of travel into Africa mid-project. The initial project you will lead is a self-service mobile and progressive web application.

Expertise that is required for this role:

Strong mobile development experience using React Native and Golang

Solid experience in Typescript and JavaScript

A minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5 years’ experience in system integration

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.

NodeJS and React Native experience is advantageous

Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

Jira, Confluence.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send me your CV ASAP as time is of the essence on this one. [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Golang

React Native

TypeScript

Javascript

API

System Integration

Node.js

Jira

Confluence

SOA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The client is open to candidates based in SA or Off-shore for this role

