Lead Developer (Golang / React Native)

Jan 2, 2024

My client is looking for a Lead Developer who will play a critical role in leading a team of Developers in delivering a high-quality software solution to an offshore client. A valid passport is essential for this role as there is a high likelihood of travel into Africa mid-project. The initial project you will lead is a self-service mobile and progressive web application.

Expertise that is required for this role:

  • Strong mobile development experience using React Native and Golang
  • Solid experience in Typescript and JavaScript
  • A minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
  • 5 years’ experience in system integration
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
  • Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.
  • NodeJS and React Native experience is advantageous
  • Experience developing within an Agile methodology.
  • Jira, Confluence.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send me your CV ASAP as time is of the essence on this one.

Desired Skills:

  • Golang
  • React Native
  • TypeScript
  • Javascript
  • API
  • System Integration
  • Node.js
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • SOA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The client is open to candidates based in SA or Off-shore for this role

