SA makes top 10 for interest in crypto

The pervasive influence of cryptocurrency has continued to captivate nations worldwide in 2023. The advent of digital currencies and blockchain technologies has sparked a surge of interest, prompting countries to explore and embrace the potential of this transformative financial paradigm.

New research done by CoinJournal.net analysed worldwide Google Trends data for 9 most popular crypto-related search terms to find out which countries have the highest interest in cryptocurrencies.

The terms that were analyzed were: “how to invest in crypto”, “cryptocurrency”, “invest in crypto,”, “buy crypto”, “bitcoin”, “ethereum”, “tether”, “binance coin” and “xrp.” After finding the score for each term, the scores were added up in order to get the total score for each country.

Nigeria – Nigeria takes the lead in crypto interest with a total score of 638 . The country has the highest score for 4 of the 9 terms (“how to invest in crypto”, “invest in crypto”, “bitcoin” and “binance coin”), confirming Nigeria’s remarkably high interest in cryptocurrencies.

Ireland ranks ninth with a total score of , showing the most interest in “xrp”. South Africa – South Africa claims the 10th spot with a total score of 201. Demonstrating diverse interests, South Africa places emphasis on “how to invest in crypto” and “xrp”, highlighting the nation’s burgeoning curiosity in the world of digital currencies.

Max Coupland, director of CoinJournal.net, says: “The surge in crypto curiosity reflects a growing recognition of the potential for decentralized financial systems to redefine how we perceive and engage with currency.

“This surge in interest is not merely a fleeting trend; it underscores a broader movement toward a more inclusive and borderless financial future, one where individuals and nations alike seek to harness the transformative power of cryptocurrencies for a more decentralized and democratized economy.”