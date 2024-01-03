BI Developer

Our client is looking for a Dynamic POWER BI Developer to join their team in Somerset West.

The Business Intelligence (BI) Developer is responsible to create and manage Business Information and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. The role will have a strong focus on data and business analysis, with development, deployment and maintenance of the BI interfaces across the business. Ultimately the role strives to enhance the company’s BI systems in order to enable more effective and accurate decision making.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in SQL development

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in Business intelligence and data warehousing or data management systems

Knowledge and understanding of ERD and OO Design Methodologies

Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma in IT will be an advantage

Relevant Microsoft certifications will be an advantage

Financial System experience will be an advantage

Experience in the following technologies, tools and languages:

SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS

Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

Advanced MS Excel

Cloud Azure Knowledge

Azure data Factory

Power BI

