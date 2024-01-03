Data Engineer at DAV

The data engineer is ultimately accountable for preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle
The Data Engineer is responsible for extracting and transforming data from source systems, understanding how to integrate or join different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics. Overall the Data Engineer will strive for efficiency by aligning data systems with business goals. Role will also be involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.
Key Responsibilities:
- Prepares, transforms, models data and resolves conflicting sources of data and anomalies
- Supports the delivery of BI and analytical products to business users via participating in Agile development pod activities including Agile ceremonies
- Implement methods to improve data reliability and quality
- Combines raw information from different sources to create consistent and machine-readable formats
- Develop and test architectures that enable data extraction and transformation for predictive or prescriptive modelling
- Responsible for technical testing services across the entire delivery lifecycle including: system integration testing, performance engineering and unit testing. Cooperate with the Business Analyst, Data Architect and Data Visualisation Developer throughout these testing activities.
- Work with the Group IT team to adhere to architecture guidelines and provide valuable input to develop them
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or similar field; a Master’s is a plus
- Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes
- Experience of batch and real-time processing
- Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets
- Modern code development practices
- Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4HANA (Frontend and Backend)
- Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches
- Experience of at least one packaged ETL tool
- Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques
- Extensive hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design
- Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus
- Working proficiency in English and any other European languages are a plus
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP and BW/4HANA
- NoSQL
- MS Azure
- SAP Data