Data Engineer at DAV

The data engineer is ultimately accountable for preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle

The Data Engineer is responsible for extracting and transforming data from source systems, understanding how to integrate or join different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics. Overall the Data Engineer will strive for efficiency by aligning data systems with business goals. Role will also be involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepares, transforms, models data and resolves conflicting sources of data and anomalies

Supports the delivery of BI and analytical products to business users via participating in Agile development pod activities including Agile ceremonies

Implement methods to improve data reliability and quality

Combines raw information from different sources to create consistent and machine-readable formats

Develop and test architectures that enable data extraction and transformation for predictive or prescriptive modelling

Responsible for technical testing services across the entire delivery lifecycle including: system integration testing, performance engineering and unit testing. Cooperate with the Business Analyst, Data Architect and Data Visualisation Developer throughout these testing activities.

Work with the Group IT team to adhere to architecture guidelines and provide valuable input to develop them

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or similar field; a Master’s is a plus

Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes

Experience of batch and real-time processing

Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets

Modern code development practices

Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4HANA (Frontend and Backend)

Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches

Experience of at least one packaged ETL tool

Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques

Extensive hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design

Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus

Working proficiency in English and any other European languages are a plus

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP and BW/4HANA

NoSQL

MS Azure

SAP Data

