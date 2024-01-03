IT Support Technician at Aztech I.T Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town Region

About The Role

AZTech IT has grown from strength-to-strength since 2006 and was recently recognised in Britain Best 50 Managed IT companies. We pride ourselves in having a team ethos and employee-centric environment.

We are seeking for a customer focused, experienced IT Support Technician, that has previous 2nd line IT support experience, supporting external clients or multiple internal sites in a helpdesk / IT support desk environment. You will be a part of the Service Delivery Team and based in Cape Town..

You will be a part of our first response team and will ensure that our customers receive an excellent and consistent service experience. It is essential to have a passion for technology and provide outstanding customer service.

The successful IT Support Technician will come from the background of an IT Managed Service Provider or supported multi sites for internal users. You will have previous troubleshooting experience with Azure or O365 as well as being able to follow the process of using a ticketing system (we use ConnectWise here at AZTech IT).

Responsibilities

Acting as the first point of contact for technical service requests for external clients

Logging and maintaining support issues detail throughout a service ticket lifecycle using ConnectWise

Responding appropriately to more complex problems through escalation

Prioritisation and management of workload to ensure client SLAs are met.

Owning, managing, and resolving incidents, completing requests and change requests in line with our SLA’s

Delivering against our KPI’s

Identifying opportunities for improvement both technically and in processes

Skills / Attributes Required

1 – 2 experience supporting at an IT MS supporting SMB’s in a helpdesk / IT support desk environment.

Previous experience of working with a ticketing systems managing your own time entries / timesheet.

Able to deliver and troubleshoot complex technical solutions

Strong communication and documentation skills

Good time management and prioritisation skills

Good Technical Knowledge

Office 365

Azure

Windows Server

Active Directory

Windows 10

PC & Server hardware

Desirable technical knowledge

ConnectWise

Hypervisor / VMware

vSphere

SharePoint

OSx Operating Systems

Firewalls

Networking

Desirable Qualifications / Certifications

MCSA

ITIL foundation

MCITP: Server Administrator or MCSE: Windows Server

CCNA

Package Details

Competitive annual salary (dependant on experience and accreditations)

24 days holiday increasing with long-service plus your birthday

The hours of work are 37.5 per week, Monday to Friday.

Based in Cape Town (office location will be decided at the end of January 2023)

Employee and Office Benefits

Excellent training/development opportunities – The AZTech Academy

Perkbox – Hundreds of different perks delivered to your mailbox weekly.

Paid for Company nights out.

AXA Health Cash Plan

Exam Bonuses

Desired Skills:

Office 365

Windows Server

Windows 10

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

