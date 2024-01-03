IT Support Technician at Aztech I.T Solutions

About The Role
AZTech IT has grown from strength-to-strength since 2006 and was recently recognised in Britain Best 50 Managed IT companies. We pride ourselves in having a team ethos and employee-centric environment.
We are seeking for a customer focused, experienced IT Support Technician, that has previous 2nd line IT support experience, supporting external clients or multiple internal sites in a helpdesk / IT support desk environment. You will be a part of the Service Delivery Team and based in Cape Town..
You will be a part of our first response team and will ensure that our customers receive an excellent and consistent service experience. It is essential to have a passion for technology and provide outstanding customer service.
The successful IT Support Technician will come from the background of an IT Managed Service Provider or supported multi sites for internal users. You will have previous troubleshooting experience with Azure or O365 as well as being able to follow the process of using a ticketing system (we use ConnectWise here at AZTech IT).
Responsibilities
- Acting as the first point of contact for technical service requests for external clients
- Logging and maintaining support issues detail throughout a service ticket lifecycle using ConnectWise
- Responding appropriately to more complex problems through escalation
- Prioritisation and management of workload to ensure client SLAs are met.
- Owning, managing, and resolving incidents, completing requests and change requests in line with our SLA’s
- Delivering against our KPI’s
- Identifying opportunities for improvement both technically and in processes
Skills / Attributes Required
- 1 – 2 experience supporting at an IT MS supporting SMB’s in a helpdesk / IT support desk environment.
- Previous experience of working with a ticketing systems managing your own time entries / timesheet.
- Able to deliver and troubleshoot complex technical solutions
- Strong communication and documentation skills
- Good time management and prioritisation skills
Good Technical Knowledge
- Office 365
- Azure
- Windows Server
- Active Directory
- Windows 10
- PC & Server hardware
Desirable technical knowledge
- ConnectWise
- Hypervisor / VMware
- vSphere
- SharePoint
- OSx Operating Systems
- Firewalls
- Networking
Desirable Qualifications / Certifications
- MCSA
- ITIL foundation
- MCITP: Server Administrator or MCSE: Windows Server
- CCNA
Package Details
- Competitive annual salary (dependant on experience and accreditations)
- 24 days holiday increasing with long-service plus your birthday
- The hours of work are 37.5 per week, Monday to Friday.
- Based in Cape Town (office location will be decided at the end of January 2023)
Employee and Office Benefits
- Excellent training/development opportunities – The AZTech Academy
- Perkbox – Hundreds of different perks delivered to your mailbox weekly.
- Paid for Company nights out.
- AXA Health Cash Plan
- Exam Bonuses
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
