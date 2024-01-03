No clarity yet on VMware partners’ status

Broadcom remains tight-lipped on how – or if – South African VMware partners will be affected in its upcoming partner programme shake-up.

The company, which acquired VMware on 22 November 2023, sent termination notices to all VMware partners around the world on 22 December.

All contracts will end on 4 February 2024, when the VMware partner programme will terminate. Partners will be invited to join the Broadcom partner programme – but it’s not clear whether this includes all of VMware’s partners or just a select number.

On requesting clarification on the future status of South African partners, IT-Online received this statement from Broadcom: “Broadcom remains committed to creating value within our combined ecosystem, which has been made stronger with the addition of VMware partners.

“Effective February 5, 2024, Broadcom will be transitioning VMware’s partner programs to the invitation-only Broadcom Advantage Partner Program.

“Based on recent discussions with hundreds of partners globally, this transition will help our partners achieve even greater opportunities for profitability through simplified bundled offerings and more opportunities for service revenues.”

Rumour is rife in the VMware partner community, with some believing that partners writing less than $500 000 in annual VMware revenue might not make the cut.

In its 22 December e-mail, Broadcom recommends that partners ensure their contact details are correct on the VMware Partner Portal, so they can receive invitations to participate in the new program.