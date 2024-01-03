React Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:

3+ years experience working as a Frontend Engineer

Experience working with React

Experience working in an English-speaking environment

Experience working with UX/UI/Product designers

Collaborate with backend developers to ensure technical feasibility

Skills:

Familiarity with TDD practices

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility

Attention to detail with a good sense of design

Nice to have:

Experience working with a modern framework like Vue, [URL Removed] or [URL Removed]

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

Experience working in a Product company

Desired Skills:

Software Development

React

Vue

Next.js

Ember.js

Front-end Development

