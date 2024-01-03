SAP Basis Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, an established global management-consulting house is seeking a proficient SAP Basis Consultant to join their dynamic team. This role will be pivotal in managing the technical aspects of their SAP environment, ensuring its smooth operation, and contributing to its modernization. If you possess expertise in SAP systems, database administration, and are dedicated to maintaining high performance and availability, we invite you to apply.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Installation, configuration, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting of SAP systems and the SAP database.

Management of the SAP Correction and Transport System (CTS) and SAP printing subsystem.

Daily monitoring, administration, troubleshooting, and tuning of all SAP systems.

Collaboration with the Database Administrator to administer the SAP database.

Utilization of the SAP Service Marketplace for notes, OSS messages, and software downloads.

Maintenance of system performance, version and patch upgrades, corrections management, and landscape strategies.

Management of the SAP Data Dictionary and database objects.

Adherence to compliance procedures, attention to detail, and Change Management.

Conducting Disaster Recovery (DR) testing.

Support for continuous improvement projects and coordination of projects as necessary.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

SAP Basis certification or related SAP certification.

Experience in applications analysis, design, and customer service.

Solid understanding of manufacturing industry business processes, SAP Basis, authorizations modules, SOX, and ITIL.

Experience and understanding of SAP patch upgrades

Minimum of 4 years of recent experience in SAP Basis Administration, and at least 2 years within them to be on the consultancy side

Strong customer focus and attention to detail.

Effective time management skills.

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis

SAP Systems

SOX and ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position