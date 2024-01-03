SAP BW Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a SAP BW Consultant to work within the Consulting environment. The client is happy to consider contract or permanent employment.
Our client is a niche BI/BW-focused company and this role offer you the ability to work in a team of Experienced SAP BW consultants who work closely together to create solutions and solve clients issues.
Key Requirements:
- SAP BI/ BW
- SAP Certification is advantageous
- Degree-level education
- Gauteng or Cape Town based.
- 4+ years’ experience.
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW