SAP BW Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a SAP BW Consultant to work within the Consulting environment. The client is happy to consider contract or permanent employment.

Our client is a niche BI/BW-focused company and this role offer you the ability to work in a team of Experienced SAP BW consultants who work closely together to create solutions and solve clients issues.

Key Requirements:

SAP BI/ BW

SAP Certification is advantageous

Degree-level education

Gauteng or Cape Town based.

4+ years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

