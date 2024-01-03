Senior Business Analyst at Nutun Transact – Gauteng Sandown

Main Purpose of Role

This position works closely with business units to gain in-depth understanding of the business strategy, processes, and services within which the business operates, and to develop and drive the execution of product roadmaps as required. The Product Specialist will identify opportunities for improvement and expansion, and be responsible for any partner relationships, and assisting multi-disciplinary teams as required.

Required Minimum Education / Training

BCom degree, or other relevant qualification

Certification in Business Analysis

Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) certification

Required Minimum Work Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in product development, and implementation

This role requires a deep understanding of payroll processes, tax regulations, and compliance requirements

Extensive Experience in HR / Payroll / T&A / ESS or related software

Proven track record in payroll and HR management product solutioning, development and delivery

Experienced in the agile development methodologies

Project management experience and involvement with the Systems development Life Cycle (SDLC) in so far as execution and governance practices are concerned

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical

Extensive domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A

Understanding of tax and related matters as refers to payroll & HR management.

User Experience Design Advantageous

Facilitation of Joint Application Design (JAD) workshops

Business process analysis and modelling

Workflow and data analysis and design

Compilation of business requirements specifications and functional specifications

Conduct client research including facilitation of client focus groups

Document and visualisation master

Good understanding of relational databases

Good understanding of SaaS

Practical knowledge of project management principles

Excellent communication and presentation skills (verbal and written)

Ability to write and deliver training courses and materials

Ability to understand and communicate technical documentation

Competent user of Microsoft Office product suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio

SQL proficiency

Participation in User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban

Experience Using Agile Management Tools, such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure DevOps

Excellent knowledge of PDLC

Behavioural

Self-motivated and proactive

Work independently requiring minimal supervision

Able to delegate & prioritise

Delivery focused and results driven

Flexible and cooperative

Ability to learn new software and systems quickly

Group facilitation skills

Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency

Collaborative – build strategic working relationships and network easily with people

Able to work in a multi-functional fast paced environment

Able to adapt to changing market conditions & business requirements

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Detail-oriented with a strong focus on quality

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative, cross-functional team environment.

Key Performance Areas

PeopleWare Product Suite – Innovation & Maintenance:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of our payroll software product, its features, and functionality

Develop, and execute, a product roadmap based on HR and payroll market trends and business requirements, informed by customer needs supported by best-in-class technology

Continuous improvement of current offering/s

Identification of additional go-to-market solutions, engagement with partners & build strong relationships

Stay up to date with industry trends, payroll regulations, and compliance standards relevant to the product. Look for opportunities to enhance the client experience

Establish mechanisms to keep abreast of international statutory requirements

Product Management & Analysis

Identify and present innovative and creative product solutions

Work with business teams to ensure new products are sustainable and scalable

Definition, monitoring and management of product lifecycle

Drive requirements from conception through to delivery on time and on budget

Creating formal business cases and working as a facilitator between the various stakeholders to ensure product policy and processes are negotiated, documented, and executed accurately

Translating business requirements into functional specifications through consultation and communicating with relevant stakeholders

Identify the business and operational requirements based upon the business requirements & objectives of each client and that of the organisation

Assist in the management of all product integration/launches/changes throughout implementation where required

Display a high level of critical thinking in cross-functional process analysis and problem resolution for new and existing products.

Coordinate and build strong working relations with various internal business units including IT, QA, Sales, Marketing, Product Development, & Operations

A good understanding of the different levels of testing (functional, system, integration, acceptance, regression etc.)

Ability to assist in the quality assurance, planning, design and execution of test cases and test procedures (including user acceptance testing)

Product Administration

Develop & conduct specialised training on new products launched and provide support for other projects as needed

Create and maintain documentation, including user guides, FAQs, and training materials, to help customers understand and use payroll features effectively

Provide training to internal teams, including sales and customer support, to ensure they have a deep understanding of payroll features and can assist customers effectively

Ensure that all key processes are clearly documented and shared

Desired Skills:

Payroll

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

