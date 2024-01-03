Technical Administrator – Western Cape Epping Industrial

Our client, a leading subcontractor to the construction sector seeks to employ an organised, dependable and professional administrator for their first-line response team to start immediately.

Please note that this role does require a candidate who is able to work every second weekend and who has been employed in a fast paced technical or engineering environment. Only candidates who are resident in Cape Town, who is able to start immediately will be considered.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION

You will have completed Matric, coupled with 2-5 years experience in technical data capturing, opening/closing job cards, ensuring clients are kept up to date on work in progress, as well as coordinating response teams, invoicing and general office administration and reception.

You will have a solid understanding of MS Suite (Word, Excel and Outlook), as well as Pastel invoicing

You must be able to multitask, coordinate effectively and be flexible to assist in all administrative aspects of the department.

You must have a clear criminal and credit record

Due to the exceptionally high volume of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kindly forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Desired Skills:

Technical admin

Excel spreadsheet

Purchasing Administration

General Administration

Business Support Administration

Telephone Skills

Accurate Data Entry

Support Administration

Document processing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

