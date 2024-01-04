Applications Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Johannesburg, Elandsfontein, is currently looking to employ an Applications Engineer.

Purpose of the position:

Lead or be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems with continuous monitoring thereafter.

The role also includes the coordination of development and implementation of new business process and automation projects as and when required by the business, continuous monitoring of company applications and coordination of improvements of applications utilized by the company.

Will lead and support activities that guide the development and management of a portfolio of systems (including applications, technologies, processes and information), shared infrastructure services and shared application services.

Requirements:

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience.

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e., Microsoft and / or SAP, advantageous.

Sound general IT knowledge and systems background.

High level architecture design skills.

Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications.

3-5 years MS SQL queries/ reporting.

Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.

Solid experience in system integration applications

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere.

SAP experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.

Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.

Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.

Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.

Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.

Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

