Business Analyst at Famous Brands

The purpose of this position is to collate data through various platforms and provide appropriate business direction. The key focus will be to drive continual improvement in the way in which reports are generated and insight shared within Famous Brands.
Furthermore, this position will prepare architecture for data, strategies and provide business solutions.
DATA ANALYSIS AND REPORTING: Explore and organise data into meaningful business insights
- Data Capture: Capture data and continually review and refine the quality of reports to ensure they support and inform appropriate decisions by senior management. Manage data integrity with the objective of presenting accurate information. Implement quality control of databases to ensure appropriate use of data.
- External data sources: Ensure data quality, accuracy and cleansing of external data. Continuously identify and evaluate new data sources.
- Processing: Responsible for data extraction (compiling raw data), transformation (make it intelligible), and loading (load into warehouse) process. Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that will enhance business decisions.
- Analysis: Analyse and interpret business information needs based on a strong understanding of business processes, drivers, and priorities. Explore data in meaningful ways to organise, interpret, structure, and present the data into meaningful information. Evaluate evolving analytics platforms.
- Reporting: Prepare reports that specify the key performance indicators as well as diagnostic measures to analyse and recommend course of action for key stakeholders to improve performance and maximize growth. Continually review and refine the quality of reports to ensure they support and inform appropriate decisions by senior management.
- BI Tool: Utilise tools to enhance and maintain the evolving presentation of insights.
INSIGHTS
Impact Analysis: Proactively provide key stakeholders with analysis and trends
FORECASTING: Provide analytics to ensure forecast accuracy to avoid stocks outs and manage risk
- Research historical data to map trends and determine how they will influence the business
- In-depth analysis of pre and post promo review and (Tracking of WPSA, Turnover, GP)
- Examine own methodologies to find ways of improving predictive accuracy
SPECIAL PROJECTS: Consumer facing Tech Projects linked to BI
- Support in the execution of all Consumer Facing Tech Hub projects.
CRM: Manage and analyse consumer data, exposure, and response to marketing campaigns
Work with IT to build the CRM Tool and ingest consumer data from various sources
PEOPLE: Manage the team of analysts who are responsible to populate business intelligence
- Lead the BI Team to ensure execution on their mandate
- Ensure nil deviation from scorecard development
- Ensure that the core mission, vision, and values of Famous Brands are installed within the team
- Align Job Profile, Skills Audit, PDP, and Scorecard for POS Team
- Celebrate success amongst the team and business and drive Voice Your View to achieve 80%
- Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver on mutually established goals
- Assist in the achieving BBBEE targets at Group Level
HAPPY HIGH PERFORMING PEOPLE:
- Ensure that the core mission, vision, and values of Famous Brands are always executed.
- Celebrate success amongst the team.
- Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver mutually established goals.
FORMAL EDUCATION
- Matric essential
- A relevant B. Com/B.Sc. (Finance or Analytics) degree
- Further studies in Statistics will be an advantage
EXPERIENCE
- Experience in translating data into relevant insights
- Demonstrated experience in working with databases, data analysis, segmentation, and modelling
- Experience in forecasting techniques
- Experience in CRM
GENERAL COMPUTER LITERACY
- Proficiency in Microsoft packages
- A fundamental understanding of SQL and technical aspects of BI
- Fully capable of using analysis tools and software SQL
COMPETENCIES
- Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills
- Advanced vision and attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure, deadline driven
- Numerate and analytical with the ability to deliver results from insights that are gathered
- Data mining and analysis to influence business decisions
- Ability to find trends
- Drives for results with strong business acumen
- Ability to conduct root cause analysis
- Actively creates and promotes cross-team/functional collaboration
- Proactive self-starter with high degree of self-directed behaviour
Desired Skills:
- leadership skills.
- Attention to detail
- Root Cause Analysis
- Deadline driven
- Data Analysis
- Results Driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree