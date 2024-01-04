Frontend Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Front-End Software Developer (Office based).

Job Overview:

The purpose of this position is to develop solutions through the involvement in various aspects of the software development lifecycle including requirements such as capture, design, implementation, testing, installation, and support.

Requirements:

National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent.

2 – 4 years experience in a similar role.

Experience with the following technologies : C# (due to work in @Blazor) Java Script CSS HTML Any component driven front-end development (React/Angular/Vue/Blazor).



Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Work with a team to acquire proper understanding of software requirements, deliverables, and timelines and to bring new life and innovation to the UI.

Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.

Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.

Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Implement fresh UI by making use of modern UI practices with creative use of components and UI elements.

Implement structured CSS standards, including the use of media and animations.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

Programming standards

Implement new technology

Java script

CSS

HTML

Blazor

