ICT Business Analyst

Jan 4, 2024

Our client in the FMCG industry based in Humansdorp is current looking to employ an ICT Business Analyst.

If you have a passion for optimising business processes and are well-versed in ERP solutions, we want to hear from you.

Awesome career opportunity awaits!
Main purpose of the position:

  • Our client is seeking a highly experienced ERP Business Analyst with a proven track record in the FMCG industry, particularly with Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.
  • The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in in the company’s digital transformation by introducing processes to enhance efficiencies and automate operations.
Key Responsibilities:

  • The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, leading ongoing reviews and analysis of business operations.
  • Develop and implement optimization strategies, with a focus on ERP systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and other business systems.
  • Serve as the process owner for key capabilities and implementations.
  • Effectively communicate insights and plans to cross-functional teams and management.
  • Gather critical information from various stakeholders to drive key deliverables.
  • Collaborate closely with stakeholders, technical teams, and managerial staff.
  • Manage projects, including the development of project plans and monitoring of performance.
  • Update, implement, and maintain procedures to streamline processes.
  • Strategically positioned as a change agent between technology and business users.
  • Act as a liaison between stakeholders and end-users, facilitating effective communication.
  • Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in information systems, commerce, or an equivalent degree/ diploma in Information Technology.
  • Must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in business/systems analysis or related fields, especially in food manufacturing and ERP environments.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and collaborate on solutions.
  • Experience in training and change management related to ERP solutions and other business systems.
  • Proficiency in creating detailed reports and presenting findings.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications and modelling tools (e.g., Visio).
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills are required.
  • Competency in mapping business processes.
  • Demonstrated track record of successfully leading, delivering, and supporting ICT systems and projects.

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • Business Analyst
  • ICT
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Visio

