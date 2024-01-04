IT Project Manager

Jan 4, 2024

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg (Bryanston) is currently looking to employ an IT Project Manager.
Purpose of the Position:

  • Coordinating all project elements, from delegating tasks and managing resources to communicating with stakeholders. Monitor and direct to ensure compliance with the project / integration management plan.

Requirements:

  • 5 Years plus in same / or similar role.
  • Relevant tertiary education/ certifications.
  • Project management qualification.
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communications skills.
  • Organised and diligent person.
  • Strong negotiation and conflict management skills.
  • Experience working in an IT environment will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track.
  • Provide status updates on key activities, achievements, and issues to be escalated.
  • Provide clarity on the scope and goals.
  • Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes, and procedures.
  • Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities.
  • Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified.
  • Ensure that project goals are being met and identify issues that need to be addressed.
  • Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings.
  • Allocation of resources.
  • Managing budgets.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Desired Skills:

  • Breakdown
  • Budgets
  • stakeholder engagement

