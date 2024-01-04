IT Project Manager

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg (Bryanston) is currently looking to employ an IT Project Manager.

Purpose of the Position:

Coordinating all project elements, from delegating tasks and managing resources to communicating with stakeholders. Monitor and direct to ensure compliance with the project / integration management plan.

Requirements:

5 Years plus in same / or similar role.

Relevant tertiary education/ certifications.

Project management qualification.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent communications skills.

Organised and diligent person.

Strong negotiation and conflict management skills.

Experience working in an IT environment will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track.

Provide status updates on key activities, achievements, and issues to be escalated.

Provide clarity on the scope and goals.

Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes, and procedures.

Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities.

Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified.

Ensure that project goals are being met and identify issues that need to be addressed.

Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings.

Allocation of resources.

Managing budgets.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Desired Skills:

