IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 4, 2024

Our client in the Information Technology sector, based in Bryanston (Johannesburg), is looking to employ an IT Security Specialist.
Requirements:

  • LPIC (Essential).
  • Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).
  • CCSA/CCSE (Advantageous).
  • 8 -10 years in same / or similar role.

Responsibilities:
Linux server administration:

  • Administration and Support of Antivirus Solution (Symantec Endpoint).
  • Samba management, configuration and troubleshooting.
  • Configuration of Samba and Windows integration.
  • Troubleshooting Windows server AD and Linux server trust relationship.
  • Determine and configure hardware settings.
  • File management: creation, permissions and removal.
  • Troubleshooting Kernel faults and bugs.
  • Installing kernel patches.
  • Custom configuration or solutions on client request.
  • Advanced Disk and RAID management and troubleshooting.
  • Troubleshooting system resource usage.
  • Server Recovery.
  • Setup and installation of new system (Proxmox).
  • QC of newly setup servers (Proxmox).

General technical support:

  • Provide full hardware level support on Servers.
  • Troubleshooting of Server failures and escalation to server team as required.
  • Creation of users on both Windows and Linux platforms.
  • Troubleshooting of any active Linux Service.
  • Configuring VPN Server.
  • Restoring of Backups for clients.
  • Monitor health of Server whenever connected.
  • Understanding and designing of scripts for automation of tasks.

Networking and connectivity:

  • Configuration of routers.
  • Configuration of wireless access points with VLANs.
  • Configuration of managed switches.
  • Troubleshooting of physical network failures.
  • Troubleshooting of network Routing and Mail flow.
  • Configuration of VLANs on Linux servers.
  • Troubleshoot failover faults.
  • Troubleshoot connectivity faults.
  • Troubleshooting and tracing network faults.
  • Configuring firewall rules.
  • Configuration of network and routing scripts.
  • Configuration of failover scripts.

Other administrative responsibilities of the role:

  • Ticket management.
  • Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client.
  • Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket.
  • Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally.
  • Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes.
  • Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur.
  • Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise.

Should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Configuration
  • IT
  • Linux Sevice
  • Proxmox
  • Symantex Endpoint
  • Troubleshooting

