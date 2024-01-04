Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jan 4, 2024

Experience

  • 3-5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
  • Minimum
  • 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience
  • Java & Kotlin development Experience
  • Android 5+ expertise; Android Studio expertise
  • Knowledge of new Google API’s and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
  • Experience in using 3rd party libraries.
  • Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
  • Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Higher Diploma in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

KnowledgeMin:Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS
  • Maven
  • Altlassian products, Confluence
  • Bitbucket & Git
  • Springboot & Microservices
  • Microosoft SQL Server
  • SQL
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:Knowledge of:

  • Original app published in store
  • Public Github
  • Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure
  • Continues Integration.
  • Docker and supporting technologies
  • Cordova & Hybrid app development experience
  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Solid understanding of: Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • mobile development
  • native
  • Android
  • Java
  • Kotlin

Learn more/Apply for this position