PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jan 4, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Working with Product, Architecture and the Principal Software Engineers to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve the required product features.
  • Stay informed of new features and technologies as they relate to software operations.
  • Improve upon existing software and systems.
  • Work on all stages of a software system’s lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing, delivery, and eventual maintenance.
  • Implement software features, fix bugs, and optimize performance.
  • Produce reports describing usage, capabilities, and defects of software systems.
  • Serve as an engineering leader and coach to other software engineers.
  • Create, update and maintain technical documentation.
  • Remain up-to-date on industry standards, emerging technologies, and best practice methodologies.
  • Work with the engineering and operations teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and adhering to our standards.

Requirements

  • Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices.
  • Technology agnostic with an open mind.
  • Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in.
  • Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing.
  • Experience of supporting, modifying and maintaining systems and code developed by teams other than your own.
  • Demonstrable experience developing software in a Monolith, SOA or micro-services paradigm.
  • An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions.

Essential Skills

  • Excellent experience with PHP
  • Experience working with Symphony Framework
  • Excellent experience with Database technologies
  • Excellent understanding of PSR standards
  • Excellent knowledge of Testing Frameworks
  • Ethical professional who is aware of their work’s impact on society
  • Experience with Cloud solutions.
  • Experience in container orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, etc)

Desirable Skills

  • Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust
  • Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture
  • Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management

Desired Skills:

  • php
  • Symfony
  • docker

