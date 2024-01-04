PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Key Responsibilities
- Working with Product, Architecture and the Principal Software Engineers to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve the required product features.
- Stay informed of new features and technologies as they relate to software operations.
- Improve upon existing software and systems.
- Work on all stages of a software system’s lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing, delivery, and eventual maintenance.
- Implement software features, fix bugs, and optimize performance.
- Produce reports describing usage, capabilities, and defects of software systems.
- Serve as an engineering leader and coach to other software engineers.
- Create, update and maintain technical documentation.
- Remain up-to-date on industry standards, emerging technologies, and best practice methodologies.
- Work with the engineering and operations teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and adhering to our standards.
Requirements
- Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices.
- Technology agnostic with an open mind.
- Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in.
- Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing.
- Experience of supporting, modifying and maintaining systems and code developed by teams other than your own.
- Demonstrable experience developing software in a Monolith, SOA or micro-services paradigm.
- An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions.
Essential Skills
- Excellent experience with PHP
- Experience working with Symphony Framework
- Excellent experience with Database technologies
- Excellent understanding of PSR standards
- Excellent knowledge of Testing Frameworks
- Ethical professional who is aware of their work’s impact on society
- Experience with Cloud solutions.
- Experience in container orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, etc)
Desirable Skills
- Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust
- Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture
- Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management
