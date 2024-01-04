Project Manager (Auto Components) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 4, 2024

Our client in the Manufacturing sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Production Manager (Auto Components).
Requirements:

  • Up to 10 years’ experience in the Electrical Production / Operations field in a Manufacturing environment of which, up to 5 years should be at Supervisory level.
  • Certificate in a Technical / Engineering / Electrical discipline (NQF 5).
  • Trade Tested Artisan (preferably Electrician or Millwright).
  • Certificate in Accounting and Leadership.
  • Advantages if you have a Diploma in a Technical / Engineering / Electrical discipline (NQF 6) or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (NQF 7).
  • Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; other relevant discipline-specific software programs).
  • Knowledge of Production processes and related systems.
  • Knowledge of Maintenance practices.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
Production Operations – Charge Room:

  • Designs and implements a system to achieve the most effective methods of production, within laid down working specifications, whilst improving product-, workflow and performance.
  • Ensures all methods and standards are reflective on the system and implemented in the respective areas.
  • Monitors the output / man-hour levels from each area, within the Division and by Shift. Investigate abnormalities, missed goals, and develop sufficient plans to rectify.
  • Develops plans in conjunction with the Shift Supervisors, Engineering and Service Divisions to improve methods / machines, processes, output, and productivity.

Maintenance Control:

  • Works with Production Control and all MMIS Planners to set up viable and realistic schedules to meet targets.
  • Ensures parts are available beforehand through liaising with the Engineer, Zone Engineer, and Charge hands.
  • Ensures work is completed within specified, stipulated times and optimal machine operation.

Compliance:

  • Operates within controls and procedures to ensure the integrity of the company.
  • Identifies and monitors risks within own department and area of responsibility.
  • Assists in the maintenance of a risk register, report discrepancies or areas of concern to management.
  • Ensures compliance with all relevant regulations and policy frameworks to prevent fruitless, wasteful, and irregular expenditure.

Customer Service Management:

  • Maintains effective working relationships with customers (both internal and external) towards rendering highest quality of services.
  • Represents the company in meetings with relevant stakeholders.
  • Identifies and solves problems creatively whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with company core values.
  • Reports to Management on internal stakeholder related matters.

Staff Supervision:

  • Ensures that all employees have signed performance agreements.
  • Monitors and measures performance quarterly by conducting employee appraisals.
  • In collaboration with HR, identify staff performance objectives, potential areas of development and action plans where necessary.
  • Ensures ongoing training and development of employees.
  • Addresses employee relations matters fairly and promptly.

Cost And Financial Control:

  • Contributes to the budget preparation process.
  • Compile and submit cost reports.
  • Promotes and communicates the effective, efficient, economical, and transparent use of financial and other resources.
  • Monitors and controls expenditure against budget and ensures spending occurs within budgetary limits and company financial guidelines, report deviations to direct Manager.
  • Explores opportunities to control and reduce costs.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Production Manager
  • Auto Components
  • Electricl Production
  • Manufacturing Environment
  • Engineering
  • Trade Tested Artisan
  • Electrician

Learn more/Apply for this position