Project Manager (Auto Components)

Our client in the Manufacturing sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Production Manager (Auto Components).

Requirements:

Up to 10 years’ experience in the Electrical Production / Operations field in a Manufacturing environment of which, up to 5 years should be at Supervisory level.

Certificate in a Technical / Engineering / Electrical discipline (NQF 5).

Trade Tested Artisan (preferably Electrician or Millwright).

Certificate in Accounting and Leadership.

Advantages if you have a Diploma in a Technical / Engineering / Electrical discipline (NQF 6) or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (NQF 7).

Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; other relevant discipline-specific software programs).

Knowledge of Production processes and related systems.

Knowledge of Maintenance practices.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Production Operations – Charge Room:

Designs and implements a system to achieve the most effective methods of production, within laid down working specifications, whilst improving product-, workflow and performance.

Ensures all methods and standards are reflective on the system and implemented in the respective areas.

Monitors the output / man-hour levels from each area, within the Division and by Shift. Investigate abnormalities, missed goals, and develop sufficient plans to rectify.

Develops plans in conjunction with the Shift Supervisors, Engineering and Service Divisions to improve methods / machines, processes, output, and productivity.

Maintenance Control:

Works with Production Control and all MMIS Planners to set up viable and realistic schedules to meet targets.

Ensures parts are available beforehand through liaising with the Engineer, Zone Engineer, and Charge hands.

Ensures work is completed within specified, stipulated times and optimal machine operation.

Compliance:

Operates within controls and procedures to ensure the integrity of the company.

Identifies and monitors risks within own department and area of responsibility.

Assists in the maintenance of a risk register, report discrepancies or areas of concern to management.

Ensures compliance with all relevant regulations and policy frameworks to prevent fruitless, wasteful, and irregular expenditure.

Customer Service Management:

Maintains effective working relationships with customers (both internal and external) towards rendering highest quality of services.

Represents the company in meetings with relevant stakeholders.

Identifies and solves problems creatively whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with company core values.

Reports to Management on internal stakeholder related matters.

Staff Supervision:

Ensures that all employees have signed performance agreements.

Monitors and measures performance quarterly by conducting employee appraisals.

In collaboration with HR, identify staff performance objectives, potential areas of development and action plans where necessary.

Ensures ongoing training and development of employees.

Addresses employee relations matters fairly and promptly.

Cost And Financial Control:

Contributes to the budget preparation process.

Compile and submit cost reports.

Promotes and communicates the effective, efficient, economical, and transparent use of financial and other resources.

Monitors and controls expenditure against budget and ensures spending occurs within budgetary limits and company financial guidelines, report deviations to direct Manager.

Explores opportunities to control and reduce costs.

