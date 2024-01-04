Project Manager (Auto Components)

Our client in the Manufacturing sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Production Manager (Auto Components).
Requirements:
- Up to 10 years’ experience in the Electrical Production / Operations field in a Manufacturing environment of which, up to 5 years should be at Supervisory level.
- Certificate in a Technical / Engineering / Electrical discipline (NQF 5).
- Trade Tested Artisan (preferably Electrician or Millwright).
- Certificate in Accounting and Leadership.
- Advantages if you have a Diploma in a Technical / Engineering / Electrical discipline (NQF 6) or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (NQF 7).
- Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite; other relevant discipline-specific software programs).
- Knowledge of Production processes and related systems.
- Knowledge of Maintenance practices.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
Production Operations – Charge Room:
- Designs and implements a system to achieve the most effective methods of production, within laid down working specifications, whilst improving product-, workflow and performance.
- Ensures all methods and standards are reflective on the system and implemented in the respective areas.
- Monitors the output / man-hour levels from each area, within the Division and by Shift. Investigate abnormalities, missed goals, and develop sufficient plans to rectify.
- Develops plans in conjunction with the Shift Supervisors, Engineering and Service Divisions to improve methods / machines, processes, output, and productivity.
Maintenance Control:
- Works with Production Control and all MMIS Planners to set up viable and realistic schedules to meet targets.
- Ensures parts are available beforehand through liaising with the Engineer, Zone Engineer, and Charge hands.
- Ensures work is completed within specified, stipulated times and optimal machine operation.
Compliance:
- Operates within controls and procedures to ensure the integrity of the company.
- Identifies and monitors risks within own department and area of responsibility.
- Assists in the maintenance of a risk register, report discrepancies or areas of concern to management.
- Ensures compliance with all relevant regulations and policy frameworks to prevent fruitless, wasteful, and irregular expenditure.
Customer Service Management:
- Maintains effective working relationships with customers (both internal and external) towards rendering highest quality of services.
- Represents the company in meetings with relevant stakeholders.
- Identifies and solves problems creatively whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with company core values.
- Reports to Management on internal stakeholder related matters.
Staff Supervision:
- Ensures that all employees have signed performance agreements.
- Monitors and measures performance quarterly by conducting employee appraisals.
- In collaboration with HR, identify staff performance objectives, potential areas of development and action plans where necessary.
- Ensures ongoing training and development of employees.
- Addresses employee relations matters fairly and promptly.
Cost And Financial Control:
- Contributes to the budget preparation process.
- Compile and submit cost reports.
- Promotes and communicates the effective, efficient, economical, and transparent use of financial and other resources.
- Monitors and controls expenditure against budget and ensures spending occurs within budgetary limits and company financial guidelines, report deviations to direct Manager.
- Explores opportunities to control and reduce costs.
