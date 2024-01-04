Qlik acquires Mozaic Data

Qlik has announced the acquisition of Mozaic Data (Mozaic), an AI-driven data management technology.

“Organizations are increasingly seeking to create domain-centric data products that transcend data integration and quality. There’s an elevated expectation within the industry,” says Stewart Bond, vice-president: data intelligence and integration software at IDC. “The focus of Qlik’s data quality and governance offerings to embody the concept of data products highlights a maturity that resonates with today’s customer needs.”

Sharad Kumar, founder of Mozaic, joins Qlik as the regional head of data integration and quality, helping Qlik to develop a next-generation Data Product Catalog solution and allowing customers to extract more value from their data quickly and effectively.

Drew Clarke, GM: data business unit at Qlik, says: “The acquisition of Mozaic and Sharad’s expertise is a pivotal step in reshaping the data landscape, and is a significant contribution to our ongoing work for 2024. Customers recognize the importance of treating data as a product—a strategy that aligns with the need for a SaaS-based Data Product Catalog, offering a more efficient and user-friendly experience in data lifecycle management, while also reinforcing a solid foundation for AI-driven data management.”

Mozaic’s Data Product Experience approach is designed following the principles of decentralised architecture. Mozaic enabled organizations to build, secure, govern, deploy, and manage domain-centric data products in the cloud. These data products can be discovered through a data product marketplace, and accessed through a broad spectrum of consumption patterns, enabling diverse business use cases.

This acquisition is set to accelerate data deployment and utilisation across enterprises, especially in cloud platforms like Amazon Redshift, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Fabric and Snowflake. The Harvard Business Review notes that treating data as a product can speed up the implementation of new use cases by 90% and reduce total cost of ownership by 30%.