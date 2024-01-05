ERP System Software Assistant

Jan 5, 2024

ERP System Software Assistant – Automotive sector – Kempton Park
Job Description:

  • Assist with ongoing maintenance of existing software products and to participate in the development of new and enhanced ERP system products and solutions
  • Work closely with various team members to use and enhance support tools, learn effective troubleshooting techniques and increase product knowledge
  • Communication and problem-solving skills to deliver support services for business applications
  • The successful candidate for the role will be responsible for the following systems/apps (but not limited):

– SAP
– Evolve
– Xperteck

  • Providing application support to users Answer, Identify issues and Provide suggestions and long-term solutions
  • To provide proactive support to internal staff, and external customers: Analyse recurring incidents on the service desk and solve through interaction with key stakeholders
  • Investigate and analyse system issues to determine cause of issues and appropriate corrective action
  • Provide system knowledge and consultancy for divisional and cross-divisional projects ensuring that business process requirements are met, and best practice is achieved
  • Pre and post information systems implementation, and support with process owners
  • Contribute to the Help Desk knowledge base, Add quality articles relating to Problem Resolution pertaining to new, existing projects, types and Sub Types
  • Review and recommend continuous improvement of the systems and support processes
  • Document technical information and processes for existing and newly developed functionality to provide suitable and up-to-date system support
  • Maintain data quality and integrity within the system
  • Ensure all critical services/systems are monitored
  • Provide clear, professional, informative and appropriate communication to colleagues, customers and suppliers
  • Carry out system maintenance tasks and processes to agreed schedules
  • Supplier management: Manage relationships with approved suppliers 1st/2nd level support
  • Log calls
  • Assign priority to calls low, medium, urgent, high, critical
  • Update system in real time
  • Problem analysis – identify recurring problems and report in weekly meeting Alert Management
  • – Use and update the knowledge base of the system

REQUIREMENTS

  • Diploma / Certificate in Information Technology: System support or similar
  • Solid experience of supporting and maintaining production computer systems in a customer facing support environment of at least 5 years
  • Experience in database systems, reporting and query tools
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills at all levels of the business with technical and non-technical staff
  • Effective time management skills and ability to prioritise work assignments
  • Analytical
  • Ability to solve problems
  • Able to build and maintain business relationships
  • Desire to learn and grow within the organisation
  • Strong team player

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • SAP
  • xperteck
  • evolve
  • system support
  • customer support

