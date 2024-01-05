ERP System Software Assistant – Automotive sector – Kempton Park
Job Description:
- Assist with ongoing maintenance of existing software products and to participate in the development of new and enhanced ERP system products and solutions
- Work closely with various team members to use and enhance support tools, learn effective troubleshooting techniques and increase product knowledge
- Communication and problem-solving skills to deliver support services for business applications
- The successful candidate for the role will be responsible for the following systems/apps (but not limited):
– SAP
– Evolve
– Xperteck
- Providing application support to users Answer, Identify issues and Provide suggestions and long-term solutions
- To provide proactive support to internal staff, and external customers: Analyse recurring incidents on the service desk and solve through interaction with key stakeholders
- Investigate and analyse system issues to determine cause of issues and appropriate corrective action
- Provide system knowledge and consultancy for divisional and cross-divisional projects ensuring that business process requirements are met, and best practice is achieved
- Pre and post information systems implementation, and support with process owners
- Contribute to the Help Desk knowledge base, Add quality articles relating to Problem Resolution pertaining to new, existing projects, types and Sub Types
- Review and recommend continuous improvement of the systems and support processes
- Document technical information and processes for existing and newly developed functionality to provide suitable and up-to-date system support
- Maintain data quality and integrity within the system
- Ensure all critical services/systems are monitored
- Provide clear, professional, informative and appropriate communication to colleagues, customers and suppliers
- Carry out system maintenance tasks and processes to agreed schedules
- Supplier management: Manage relationships with approved suppliers 1st/2nd level support
- Log calls
- Assign priority to calls low, medium, urgent, high, critical
- Update system in real time
- Problem analysis – identify recurring problems and report in weekly meeting Alert Management
- – Use and update the knowledge base of the system
REQUIREMENTS
- Diploma / Certificate in Information Technology: System support or similar
- Solid experience of supporting and maintaining production computer systems in a customer facing support environment of at least 5 years
- Experience in database systems, reporting and query tools
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills at all levels of the business with technical and non-technical staff
- Effective time management skills and ability to prioritise work assignments
- Analytical
- Ability to solve problems
- Able to build and maintain business relationships
- Desire to learn and grow within the organisation
- Strong team player
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- SAP
- xperteck
- evolve
- system support
- customer support