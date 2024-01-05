Intermediate Software Developer (Office Based)

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Intermediate Developer.

The purpose of the position:

The purpose of this position is to develop solutions through the involvement in various aspects of the software development lifecycle including requirements as capture, design, implementation, testing, installation, and support.

As an Intermediate Developer you will work with a team to acquire proper understanding of software requirements, deliverables, and timelines.

Duties:

Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.

Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.

Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching, and deploying established operations.

Verifies program operation by confirming tests.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.

Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance

Required Experience/ Qualifications:



National Diploma in Information Technologies or Equivalent.

2-5 Years experience.

Experience with the following technologies:



C#

.NET Core

SQL

Java Script

CSS

HTML

ASP.NET

MVC

React

Flutter



Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of submitting your application.

