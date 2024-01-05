Master Data Administrator (Value Delivery) at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Cape Town Based- In Office

To own, create and maintain the master datasets that are particular to the Value Delivery space and that underpin the Value Delivery analytical process. To be a general all-hand support to the Value Delivery team.

KEY OUTCOMES

Manage Aggregated BOM Masters Facilitate the correct steps for review & sign off on any changes to existing Aggregated BOMs with the relevant stakeholders (buyer, technologist, supplier contact, VD Category lead). Create Aggregated BOMs for products using inputs gathered from suppliers, according to conversion rules provided by Onboarding Specialist/VD Senior Analyst particular to each supplier.

Maintain Master Data Load and link supplier raw materials taken from the Aggregated BOM masters into the Woolworths Raw Material Hierarchy. Load and link supplier sites to the respective supplier numbers and items produced. Manage changes in site-item links in the master data over time. Drive the evolution of the Woolworths Raw Material Hierarchy, in consultation with business SMEs, industry standards and end-user needs.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant commercial degree/diploma.

Intermediate Excel capability.

Understanding of data structuring & data management principles.

Prior experience with master data management or static management.

Prior experience in retail or manufacturing preferred.

Prior experience with raw materials and/or packaging preferred.

COMPETENCIES

Behavioural

Curious and willing to learn, actively seeks answers and input from SMEs.

Takes personal accountability and works with a focus on taking action & delivering results.

Structured & organized in approach to problems and managing workload.

