Master Data Administrator (Value Delivery) at Datonomy Solutions

Jan 5, 2024

Cape Town Based- In Office

To own, create and maintain the master datasets that are particular to the Value Delivery space and that underpin the Value Delivery analytical process. To be a general all-hand support to the Value Delivery team.

KEY OUTCOMES

  • Manage Aggregated BOM Masters
    • Facilitate the correct steps for review & sign off on any changes to existing Aggregated BOMs with the relevant stakeholders (buyer, technologist, supplier contact, VD Category lead).
    • Create Aggregated BOMs for products using inputs gathered from suppliers, according to conversion rules provided by Onboarding Specialist/VD Senior Analyst particular to each supplier.

  • Maintain Master Data
    • Load and link supplier raw materials taken from the Aggregated BOM masters into the Woolworths Raw Material Hierarchy.
    • Load and link supplier sites to the respective supplier numbers and items produced.
    • Manage changes in site-item links in the master data over time.
    • Drive the evolution of the Woolworths Raw Material Hierarchy, in consultation with business SMEs, industry standards and end-user needs.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Relevant commercial degree/diploma.
  • Intermediate Excel capability.
  • Understanding of data structuring & data management principles.
  • Prior experience with master data management or static management.
  • Prior experience in retail or manufacturing preferred.
  • Prior experience with raw materials and/or packaging preferred.

COMPETENCIES

Behavioural

  • Curious and willing to learn, actively seeks answers and input from SMEs.
  • Takes personal accountability and works with a focus on taking action & delivering results.
  • Structured & organized in approach to problems and managing workload.

