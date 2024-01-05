Master Data Administrator (Value Delivery) at Datonomy Solutions

Cape Town Based- In Office
To own, create and maintain the master datasets that are particular to the Value Delivery space and that underpin the Value Delivery analytical process. To be a general all-hand support to the Value Delivery team.
KEY OUTCOMES
- Manage Aggregated BOM Masters
- Facilitate the correct steps for review & sign off on any changes to existing Aggregated BOMs with the relevant stakeholders (buyer, technologist, supplier contact, VD Category lead).
- Create Aggregated BOMs for products using inputs gathered from suppliers, according to conversion rules provided by Onboarding Specialist/VD Senior Analyst particular to each supplier.
- Maintain Master Data
- Load and link supplier raw materials taken from the Aggregated BOM masters into the Woolworths Raw Material Hierarchy.
- Load and link supplier sites to the respective supplier numbers and items produced.
- Manage changes in site-item links in the master data over time.
- Drive the evolution of the Woolworths Raw Material Hierarchy, in consultation with business SMEs, industry standards and end-user needs.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant commercial degree/diploma.
- Intermediate Excel capability.
- Understanding of data structuring & data management principles.
- Prior experience with master data management or static management.
- Prior experience in retail or manufacturing preferred.
- Prior experience with raw materials and/or packaging preferred.
COMPETENCIES
Behavioural
- Curious and willing to learn, actively seeks answers and input from SMEs.
- Takes personal accountability and works with a focus on taking action & delivering results.
- Structured & organized in approach to problems and managing workload.
