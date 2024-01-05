Microsoft Consultant

  • MS Project Online and / or MS Project Server – Developer / Configurator

  • Design, develop, implement and maintain key components of the software suite using Microsoft Project Online

  • Project Management Tools – Microsoft Projects Server and Microsoft Projects Online

  • Microsoft Project Server Configuring

  • Power BI experience

  • Software development experience

  • Developing solutions in the Microsoft Project Technology Stack

  • SharePoint / MS Power Platform Consultants. Must configure Projects.

MatricIT Related Degree or Diploma (Advantageous)Microsoft CertificationExtensive Microsoft Projects Online and Project Server experience (must have)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

