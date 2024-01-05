Microsoft Consultant – Gauteng Sandton

- MS Project Online and / or MS Project Server – Developer / Configurator
- Design, develop, implement and maintain key components of the software suite using Microsoft Project Online
- Project Management Tools – Microsoft Projects Server and Microsoft Projects Online
- Microsoft Project Server Configuring
- Power BI experience
- Software development experience
- Developing solutions in the Microsoft Project Technology Stack
- SharePoint / MS Power Platform Consultants. Must configure Projects.
MatricIT Related Degree or Diploma (Advantageous)Microsoft CertificationExtensive Microsoft Projects Online and Project Server experience (must have)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management