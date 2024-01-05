Never do these things on your company computer

At least 70% of employees admit to doing activities that are not work-related on their company computer. Although some employers may ignore your browsing habits, it is important to reconsider your activities on your work PC or laptop, particularly in light of cybersecurity concerns.

You should always be mindful of your actions on these devices, says Anna Collard, senior vice-president: content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

To ensure the security of your work environment and protect sensitive information, she outlines five activities you should refrain from doing on your company computer:

Store personal files – Experts are unanimous that storing your own files on a company computer is the worst thing you can do. For one thing, if your laptop gets infected, your IT department may have to wipe all your files. For another, your personal files might be visible to everyone in the company. “Avoid storing personal files and photos on your computer,” says Collard. “Do not use company storage data for your personal stuff.”

A last word on best practices is to find out what your company policy is. “Some companies do not mind you checking social media, paying bills or shopping online on your work computer, as long as it is within reasonable limits and on a secure network,” says Collard. “But remember that the device is an asset that does not belong to you, so don’t do anything on it that you would not want your boss to know about.”