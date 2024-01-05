Python Programmer/Machine Learning Engineer at Tax Consulting South Africa

Position: Python Programmer/Machine Learning Engineer

Location: Bryanston

Highly progressive tax, work permit and professional services firm seeks an experienced Python Programmer. We lead the market in our area on innovation and want to strengthen our team with a talented and hungry professional, on designing, implementing, testing, and maintaining high-performance, scalable software applications and develop machine learning software. The ideal candidate will possess continuous learning habits and advanced Python programming expertise, playing a crucial role in crafting tailored solutions to meet our organization’s specific needs.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Python Programmer or similar role.

2 -5 years’ experience in machine learning is preferred.

Hands-on experience with Python frameworks such as Django or Flask.

Experience with database design and optimisation.

Knowledge of front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) is a plus.

Ability to troubleshoot and debug complex software issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Problem Understanding and Solution Design:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business problems, define project goals, and identify opportunities where machine learning can provide solutions.

Deployment and Integration

Deploy machine learning models into production environments, ensuring scalability, reliability, and compatibility with existing systems. This often involves working closely with DevOps teams to integrate models into software applications or platforms.

Code Optimisation:

Identify and fix bottlenecks and bugs to ensure the performance, reliability, and security of applications.

Optimise existing code for improved efficiency and maintainability.

Database Management:

Execute database queries and ensure seamless integration with Python applications.

Solid foundation in data structures and algorithms, proficient in Python (other languages such as C++/Golang languages are beneficial).

Desired Skills:

C++

