System Support Specialist (Value Delivery) at Datonomy Solutions

Cape Tpwn Based- In Office.

To manage the ongoing integration between the tactical tools and the source/master database. To support & maintain the tools in BAU state, and to support the VD Category Leads in their use of the tools.

KEY OUTCOMES

Facilitate the monthly ‘BAU’ process for the tactical Value Delivery tool Load extracts from the Value Delivery Database or business data sources into the tactical Excel file tool & execute validations on the result. Facilitate the upload of data received in template files from suppliers and buyer teams back into the Value Delivery Database. Execute on all requests for proposal creations/draft PI set ups outside of the BAU cycle. Adhere to a strict delivery schedule, keep stakeholders updated.



Serve as ‘SME’ for inbound source data Own the conversion rules & principles decided per supplier and applied during onboarding (as briefed in by the Onboarding Specialist). Manage any changes in supplier source or principles with the relevant teams as needed. Support the systems analyst with validations on inbound integrated supplier data and facilitate any queries with the supplier directly to address any data completeness or quality concerns. Work with the Systems Analyst to resolve any issues identified in other source data, and work with the Value Delivery Senior Analyst or Onboarding Specialist to resolve any breaks or errors identified in the deliverable files. Work with Integration specialist to design & run queries on the consolidated Value Delivery dataset to extract or create useful reports in response to briefs from VD Category leads or the VD Senior Analyst.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant commercial degree/diploma.

Strong Excel capabilities (VLOOKUP’s, tables, power query links, intermediate mathematical formulas, conditional formatting, validations, pivots & slicers, graphs etc.).

Prior experience with data integration, particularly between separate organisations.

Prior experience in manufacturing preferred.

Prior experience with raw materials and/or packaging preferred.

Desired Skills:

System

Support

Specialist

