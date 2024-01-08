AMD to debut AI engines, elevated in-vehicle experiences

AMD will showcase automotive innovation at CES 2024 and expand its portfolio with the introduction of two new devices, the Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoC and Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor.

Working alongside a growing automotive partner ecosystem, AMD will demonstrate at CES 2024 the broad range of capabilities and applications for these new devices in automotive solutions available today and in the future.

Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs add an advanced AI Engine, enabling the devices to be further optimised for numerous next-generation advanced automotive systems and applications including: forward cameras, in-cabin monitoring, LiDAR, 4D radar, surround-view, automated parking and autonomous driving. Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs are also the first AMD 7nm device to be auto-qualified, bringing hardened IP and added security to automotive applications where safety is paramount.

Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processors power the next-generation automotive digital cockpit, from the infotainment console to the digital cluster and passenger displays. The expansion of the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series brings the first x86 auto-qualified processor family to offer the same PC-like experience consumers have come to expect from home entertainment which they can now enjoy in-vehicle, on the go.

“Our expanding and highly diversified AMD automotive portfolio presents a significant opportunity to serve this high-growth market while also underscoring the tremendous synergy of our combined automotive teams since the acquisition of Xilinx almost two years ago,” says Salil Raje, senior vice-president and GM: adaptive and embedded computing group at AMD.

“As we look ahead to 2024’s Consumer Electronics Show, we are excited to showcase our achievements working in collaboration with our ecosystem partners that will advance the future of the automotive industry.”

Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs, equipped with AI Engines offer many benefits for AI compute, vision and signal processing. Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs can perform AI inference on large ingests of data, and can also be used in edge sensors, such as LiDARs, radars and cameras, or in a centralised domain controller.

The AI Engines are capable of handling different types of AI models such as classification and feature tracking. This device portfolio ranges from 20k LUTs to 521k LUTs, and from 5 TOPs to 171 TOPs. Scalable across this product portfolio, designers can easily port their designs with the same tools, ecosystem and safety certifications.

Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs can accelerate high-performing AI compute applications, while providing safety and security features and advance automotive designs. The first devices will be released early 2024, with further releases planned later in the year.

“In the future, automakers will leverage autonomous vehicle applications to shape their brand identities. With these applications relying heavily on artificial intelligence, automakers need compute platforms that deliver powerful and efficient AI compute,” says James Hodgson, research director at ABI Research. “The number of highly automated vehicles* shipping each year is set to grow at a CAGR of 41% between 2024 and 2030, signaling a healthy growth opportunity for suppliers of heterogenous SoCs with powerful and efficient AI compute, including the AMD Versal AI Edge XA.”

Enhancing in-vehicle experiences

Advances in consumer electronics have raised expectations for in-vehicle experiences (IVX). Entertainment, connectivity, workplace on wheels and safety are becoming important factors that influence consumer decisions, which is what led AMD to launch the new AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor.

This auto-grade device enables carmakers to deliver impressive performance and multitasking for infotainment and IVX systems so passengers can stay connected on the go.

Built on 7nm process technology, ‘Zen 2’ cores and high-performance AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor delivers high-definition graphics, with enhanced security features and automotive software enablement through hypervisors in addition to support for Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive.