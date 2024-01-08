Applications Engineer

Job Description

? Support the sales team in technical steel and or component applications.

? The Application Engineer must be able to establish and maintain strong relationships throughout the salescycle.

? Become the local “technical expert” for the range of steel products.

? Identify upselling opportunities, develop a value based proposition and present to the customer.

? Assisting the sales force with value added solutions for customers by improving the customers productionefficiency, increasing tool life, increasing tool and machine cycle times.

? Able to identify applications in current and new markets with steel and or Engineered products/components.

? (Extensive in-house product and services training will be offered)Engineered product – product manager

? Responsible for sales target for Engineered products.

? Responsible for the complete product management of the “Engineered Products” portfolio. ? Determining value propositions to customers.

? Work closely with Marketing, sales and senior management to identify, launch, manage and ensure increasein sales of strategically important products. KPI’s clearly defined and measured.

? Work closely with supply chain i.e suppliers (local and international), machine shops, logistics companies,transport, costing and inventory.

? Responsible to ensure there is enough inventory to meet market demand. Work with Supply chain to ensurethe product is available locally, on time and within cost estimates.

? Selling of additive and/or conventionally manufactured “Engineered Products” – for tooling and non-toolingapplications – at OEMs, component users and part manufacturers of targeted industrial applications.

? Develop market strategies and business models aligned with overall company directives.

? Stay “up-to-date” with industry trends and collect market information for the dedicated focus segments (toolingand non-tooling)

Tasks

? Business Development in existing tooling and non-tooling area / segments

? Business Development in new areas & segments

? Roadmap development for Engineered Products aligned with the Management.

? Creation & execution of Business Plans for Engineered Products

? Cooperation with external local partners (institutes, universities etc.)

? Support to divisional innovation projects after market-fit plausibility check

? Know How exchange within the local organization

? Active participation to the company knowledge management platform

? Facilitating regular knowledge exchange meetings with key business development managers of theregion/division? Stakeholder managementOther activities

? CRM Reporting

? Support to the local marketing teamAdministration

? Global and local reporting

Job RequirementsQualification /Knowledge / Skills

? Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering is a must.

? In addition: A degree or diploma in Mettalurgical sciences/engineering or proven experience in this fieldwould be advantageous.

? Toolroom and or toolmaking experience would also be highly beneficial.

? Minimum 5-8 or more years’ experience in Application Engineering environment (Business to Business(B2B) / Industrial products and manufacturing environment ideally)?

Proficeincy in Autocad software

? Proficient in Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

? Profound technical understanding for tooling applications and general mechanical engineering with anadequate university degree or equivalent work experience:e.g Plastic Injection Molding, High Pressure Die Casting, Hot Stamping, cold work applications but alsoclassical machine building and engineering

IT-skills

MS Office Suite; Excel, Word and Power point specific. Salesforce CRM and SAP experience a nice to have.

Languages

English, Afrikaans, German would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

communication

sales

analytical

solution orientated

organizing skills

networking skills

planning

pro-active

selfstarter

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is an Internattional manufacturing steel company

Employer & Job Benefits:

non

Learn more/Apply for this position