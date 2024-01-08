Applications Engineer – Gauteng Isando

Job Description
? Support the sales team in technical steel and or component applications.
? The Application Engineer must be able to establish and maintain strong relationships throughout the salescycle.
? Become the local “technical expert” for the range of steel products.
? Identify upselling opportunities, develop a value based proposition and present to the customer.
? Assisting the sales force with value added solutions for customers by improving the customers productionefficiency, increasing tool life, increasing tool and machine cycle times.
? Able to identify applications in current and new markets with steel and or Engineered products/components.
? (Extensive in-house product and services training will be offered)Engineered product – product manager
? Responsible for sales target for Engineered products.
? Responsible for the complete product management of the “Engineered Products” portfolio. ? Determining value propositions to customers.
? Work closely with Marketing, sales and senior management to identify, launch, manage and ensure increasein sales of strategically important products. KPI’s clearly defined and measured.
? Work closely with supply chain i.e suppliers (local and international), machine shops, logistics companies,transport, costing and inventory.
? Responsible to ensure there is enough inventory to meet market demand. Work with Supply chain to ensurethe product is available locally, on time and within cost estimates.
? Selling of additive and/or conventionally manufactured “Engineered Products” – for tooling and non-toolingapplications – at OEMs, component users and part manufacturers of targeted industrial applications.
? Develop market strategies and business models aligned with overall company directives.
? Stay “up-to-date” with industry trends and collect market information for the dedicated focus segments (toolingand non-tooling)
Tasks
? Business Development in existing tooling and non-tooling area / segments
? Business Development in new areas & segments
? Roadmap development for Engineered Products aligned with the Management.
? Creation & execution of Business Plans for Engineered Products
? Cooperation with external local partners (institutes, universities etc.)
? Support to divisional innovation projects after market-fit plausibility check
? Know How exchange within the local organization
? Active participation to the company knowledge management platform
? Facilitating regular knowledge exchange meetings with key business development managers of theregion/division? Stakeholder managementOther activities
? CRM Reporting
? Support to the local marketing teamAdministration
? Global and local reporting
Job RequirementsQualification /Knowledge / Skills
? Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering is a must.
? In addition: A degree or diploma in Mettalurgical sciences/engineering or proven experience in this fieldwould be advantageous.
? Toolroom and or toolmaking experience would also be highly beneficial.
? Minimum 5-8 or more years’ experience in Application Engineering environment (Business to Business(B2B) / Industrial products and manufacturing environment ideally)?
Proficeincy in Autocad software
? Proficient in Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook
? Profound technical understanding for tooling applications and general mechanical engineering with anadequate university degree or equivalent work experience:e.g Plastic Injection Molding, High Pressure Die Casting, Hot Stamping, cold work applications but alsoclassical machine building and engineering
IT-skills
MS Office Suite; Excel, Word and Power point specific. Salesforce CRM and SAP experience a nice to have.
Languages
English, Afrikaans, German would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- communication
- sales
- analytical
- solution orientated
- organizing skills
- networking skills
- planning
- pro-active
- selfstarter
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company is an Internattional manufacturing steel company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- non