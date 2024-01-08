Business Analyst

Jan 8, 2024

  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders.

  • Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.

  • Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

  • Prioritise and organise requirements and create conceptual prototypes.

  • Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.

  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

  • Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 4-5 years overall BA experience of which 2 must be on custom developed solutions.

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory).

  • Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience.

  • 3 to 5+ years’ experience in this field.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Risk Identification
  • Assessment and Mitigation
  • Requirements eliciting and analysis

