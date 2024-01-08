Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders.
- Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.
- Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
- Prioritise and organise requirements and create conceptual prototypes.
- Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
- Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
Minimum Requirements:
- 4-5 years overall BA experience of which 2 must be on custom developed solutions.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory).
- Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation.
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience.
- 3 to 5+ years’ experience in this field.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Risk Identification
- Assessment and Mitigation
- Requirements eliciting and analysis