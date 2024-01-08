C# Developer Azure Cloud LW0192

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a C# Developer Azure Cloud to join their team working hybrid.

Role-specific knowledge:

At least 4 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Agile working experience advantageous.

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, and Container Architecture.

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

Experience with: Azure DevOps. Visual Studi IDE. Web Applicatin & Web Services Design & Deployment. REST. Experience wrking with SQL or NoSQL databases. Methdologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

MS Azure:

Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) IT-Hub Event-Hub Service Bus Stream Analytics Functin Applications etc.

Well-versed in code architecture and patterns:

Dmain-driven design (DDD) Cmmand Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) Factry pattern Rep pattern etc.

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites include creating, configuring, monitoring, and deploying a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Desired Skills:

C#

azure

Fullstack

