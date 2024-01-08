C# Developer Azure Cloud LW0192

- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
Minimum Requirements:
A company based in Pretoria is looking for a C# Developer Azure Cloud to join their team working hybrid. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Role-specific knowledge:
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
- Agile working experience advantageous.
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, and Container Architecture.
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps.
- Visual Studi IDE.
- Web Applicatin & Web Services Design & Deployment.
- REST.
- Experience wrking with SQL or NoSQL databases.
- Methdologies AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Functin Applications etc.
- Well-versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Dmain-driven design (DDD)
- Cmmand Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factry pattern
- Rep pattern etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites include creating, configuring, monitoring, and deploying a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- azure
- Fullstack