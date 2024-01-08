Developer – AWS (Senior) (1003092) at Parvana Recruitment

Parvana
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the development and building of a new robust system.
- Working closely with the leadership team to execute the company’s technology strategy.
- Mentoring and providing general design guidance.
- Creating appropriate estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.
- Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.
- Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience relevant development experience.
- Experience working with the following core AWS technologies:
- API Gateway | App Sync | Amplify
- Lamda | CDK | IAM | Cognito
- Expertise with Rest or GraphQL APIs / OpenAPI / NoSQL Implementation
- Experience developing serverless applications on the AWS Cloud Stack
- Proficient in developing, deploying and debugging cloud-based apps using AWS.
- Ability to identify key features of AWS services.
- Understanding of the AWS shared responsibility model.
- Understanding of application lifecycle management.
- Ability to use a CI/CD pipeline to deploy applications on AWS.
- Ability to use or interact with AWS services.
- Ability to apply a basic understanding of cloud-native applications to write code.
- Ability to write code using AWS security best practices.
- Ability to author, maintain and debug code modules on AWS.
- Understanding of the use of containers in the development process.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- API
- Development