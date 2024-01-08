Developer – Back End (Java) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a remote position.

Role Responsibilities:

Deploying code to production.

Using Scala to write new features to attract new users.

Improving current features to engage existing users better.

Integrating with new partners to tackle under served markets and offer better deals.

Influencing the direction of critical services and building the tools that allow us to scale rapidly.

Owning the backend technical function.

Mentoring and developing Junior team members.

Working alongside QA to build, test, release and monitor work.

Collaborating closely with Developers, QA, Data Analysts and Product Managers.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification or relevant experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience working with Scala or a strong background in Java.

Experience with the following:

Akka | Cats | Monix | Fs2.

Experience with the following for releasing code to production:

AWS | Kubernetes | Spinnaker.

Experience using Jenkins for CI/CD.

Knowledge of Unit Testing and other levels of testing.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid work.

Job ID:

J103856

Desired Skills:

Scala

Java

AWS

