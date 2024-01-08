Developer – Java (MASTER) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 8, 2024

Parvana
Role:

  • Our client develops exciting software using modern tools, techniques and methodologies.

Responsibilities:

  • Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary education with programming background

Skills / Experience:

  • OO design and development skills in core JAVA.
  • Modern design patterns.
  • Spring or similar framework
  • Agile methodology
  • Testing Tools – Selenium, JUnit, Mockito, PowerMockito and JVM configuration and tuning.
  • Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server
  • JVM configuration and tuning
  • Deployment Tools – e.g. Vagrant and Docker
  • FireFly, Glassfish, Spring, karaf or OSGI framework
  • Test driven development (TDD)
  • Linux
  • C++, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.
  • Linux – bash scripting.
  • Version control systems – CVS/SVN/GIT
  • Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Redmine, Jira, Trello
  • Nice to Have:
    • Java Server Pages (JSP)
    • Cloud – AWS / Azure / Google / Oracle
    • Continuous integration – e.g. Jenkins
    • Java ME

Job ID:

  • J100922

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development
  • OO Design & Development
  • Spring

