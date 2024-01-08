Developer – OpenEdge at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Updating and ensuring accuracy of Developer Manager and Developer views in Task Manager by cross-checking with the status report.

Attending Scrum meetings.

Collaborating with other team members to ensure best results.

Reporting to the team members and not to the Scrum Master.

Responsible for writing code according to a supplied ASD.

The scope of work is non-core, narrow in focus, low impact and peripheral in nature.

Working closely with the pool lead or functional owner.

Providing daily progress reporting to the Pool lead or Developer manager.

Skills / Experience:

Progress / OpenEdge software experience an advantage.

6 years’ development experience.

Financial Services’ experience would be ideal.

Fundamental proficiency with the development environment and coding language used.

Basic problem-solving skills and some ability to ask the right questions to clarify the understanding of supplied requirements.

Good communication skills are essential.

Must be proactive, have a quest to gain knowledge and show signs of lateral/logical thinking.

Must be able to work as an individual or as part of a team.

Be able to work to tight deadlines.

Work in a logical manner.

Demonstrate attention to detail.

