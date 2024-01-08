Developer – PYTHON (MASTER) at Parvana Recruitment

Parvana
Role:
- Our client develops exciting software using modern tools, techniques and methodologies.
Responsibilities:
- Product design, programming, bug verification, and testing of computer programs for software products and/or customer applications.
- Researching problems and developing solutions.
- Capturing and documenting requirements.
- Contributing to designs.
- Writing design documentation.
- Writing code and completing the programming, testing and debugging of applications.
- Participating in code reviews.
- Follow QA processes for project and peer reviews.
- Prepare and contribute to user and technical documentation.
- Maintain release and installation notes
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education with programming background
Skills / Experience:
- Strong OO implementation skills – experience in designing strong technical solutions.
- Python
- Perl (mod_perl)
- Django
- PostgreSQL / MySQL
- Git
- Apache / NginX
- UNIX / Linux environment.
- Pattern matching analysis
- XHTML, Javascript (ExtJS, jQuery)
- Relational Databases
- Hibernate / SQLAlchemy
- SQL with Query Optimisation
- Agile Methodology exposure (CI, TDD, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- Python Development
- Linux
- OO Design & Development