First Line Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 8, 2024

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a 1st Line Support Engineer to join their team.
Responsibilities:

  • Provide first-line technical support to end-users via various channels (phone, email and BMS) in a professional and timely manner!
  • Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues related to desktops, laptops, printers, mobile devices, and other IT equipment. Escalate complex issues to higher-level support teams when necessary.
  • Configure and maintain desktop operating systems, software applications, and peripheral devices. Ensure that all equipment is up to date with necessary patches and updates.
  • Record, track, and document the problem-solving process, including all actions taken, relevant research articles, software/hardware information as well as the final resolution.
  • Apply diagnostic utilities and best practice methodology to aid in troubleshooting. (And yes, Google/ IT Glue is your best friend, use it!)
  • Update technical support documentation and all pertinent information in IT Glue
  • Ensuring escalation from First-Second-Third-Technical escalation protocol
  • Troubleshoot Windows Desktop, Server, Microsoft Office, and other Business Applications used by their clients.
  • Utilise Kaseya and other monitoring platforms to maximum efficiency.
  • Report any escalations to the Help Desk Manager
  • Provide quality and swift remote support to their clients.
  • Respond to assigned tickets/tasks in accordance with SLA guidelines of 4 hours
  • Provide basic training and guidance to end-users on IT-related topics, such as best practices for using software applications and maintaining security protocols.
  • Collaborate with second and third-line support teams to resolve complex issues. Work closely with IT management to identify recurring problems and suggest improvements.
  • Ensuring tickets are closed/put on hold where appropriate.
  • Take ownership of tasks and follow through to ensure complete resolution.

Desired Skills:

  • support
  • first line
  • engineer

