First Line Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a 1st Line Support Engineer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Provide first-line technical support to end-users via various channels (phone, email and BMS) in a professional and timely manner!

Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues related to desktops, laptops, printers, mobile devices, and other IT equipment. Escalate complex issues to higher-level support teams when necessary.

Configure and maintain desktop operating systems, software applications, and peripheral devices. Ensure that all equipment is up to date with necessary patches and updates.

Record, track, and document the problem-solving process, including all actions taken, relevant research articles, software/hardware information as well as the final resolution.

Apply diagnostic utilities and best practice methodology to aid in troubleshooting. (And yes, Google/ IT Glue is your best friend, use it!)

Update technical support documentation and all pertinent information in IT Glue

Ensuring escalation from First-Second-Third-Technical escalation protocol

Troubleshoot Windows Desktop, Server, Microsoft Office, and other Business Applications used by their clients.

Utilise Kaseya and other monitoring platforms to maximum efficiency.

Report any escalations to the Help Desk Manager

Provide quality and swift remote support to their clients.

Respond to assigned tickets/tasks in accordance with SLA guidelines of 4 hours

Provide basic training and guidance to end-users on IT-related topics, such as best practices for using software applications and maintaining security protocols.

Collaborate with second and third-line support teams to resolve complex issues. Work closely with IT management to identify recurring problems and suggest improvements.

Ensuring tickets are closed/put on hold where appropriate.

Take ownership of tasks and follow through to ensure complete resolution.

Desired Skills:

support

first line

engineer

