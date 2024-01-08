First Line Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a 1st Line Support Engineer to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Provide first-line technical support to end-users via various channels (phone, email and BMS) in a professional and timely manner!
- Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues related to desktops, laptops, printers, mobile devices, and other IT equipment. Escalate complex issues to higher-level support teams when necessary.
- Configure and maintain desktop operating systems, software applications, and peripheral devices. Ensure that all equipment is up to date with necessary patches and updates.
- Record, track, and document the problem-solving process, including all actions taken, relevant research articles, software/hardware information as well as the final resolution.
- Apply diagnostic utilities and best practice methodology to aid in troubleshooting. (And yes, Google/ IT Glue is your best friend, use it!)
- Update technical support documentation and all pertinent information in IT Glue
- Ensuring escalation from First-Second-Third-Technical escalation protocol
- Troubleshoot Windows Desktop, Server, Microsoft Office, and other Business Applications used by their clients.
- Utilise Kaseya and other monitoring platforms to maximum efficiency.
- Report any escalations to the Help Desk Manager
- Provide quality and swift remote support to their clients.
- Respond to assigned tickets/tasks in accordance with SLA guidelines of 4 hours
- Provide basic training and guidance to end-users on IT-related topics, such as best practices for using software applications and maintaining security protocols.
- Collaborate with second and third-line support teams to resolve complex issues. Work closely with IT management to identify recurring problems and suggest improvements.
- Ensuring tickets are closed/put on hold where appropriate.
- Take ownership of tasks and follow through to ensure complete resolution.
Desired Skills:
- support
- first line
- engineer